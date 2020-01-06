Sport

Who’s who on Chipolopolo coaching job panel

January 6, 2020
NATIONAL team coach Sven Vandenbroeck (left) keeps an eye on midfielder Rainford Kalaba during training at Barcelona Academy Arena in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has started the process of finalising the appointment of the Chipolopolo coach to replace Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who was fired last March after failing to meet his target of qualifying the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Football House has shortlisted 12 coaches to be interviewed in Lusaka from Wednesday to Friday.
FAZ has appointed a special panel to interview the coaches.
Sports Mail looks at who’s who on the panel CLICK TO READ MORE 

