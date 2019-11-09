Who’s who in music?

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

ONE of the unsurprising aspects during the announcement of the Ngoma Awards nominees is that they came with a lot of surprises. If the Kwacha Music Awards were supposed to give an indication of who was likely to dominate the Ngoma Awards, then they did not.

Yo Maps looked a shoe-in though. Yet for the Ngoma Awards, he has only got one nomination – the Lily Tembo Award for the Song of the Year for Finally, which has been nominated alongside Mathew Tembo's Konkha and Wezi's African King.