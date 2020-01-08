Who’s got magic wand?

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FORMER eSwatini Serbian coach Kosta Papic, who is happy to be among the 12 shortlisted candidates to be interviewed for the vacant Chipolopolo coaching job, says Zambian fans, who have been deprived of many joys since winning the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012, deserve better.

While Papic was happy to discuss his views regarding Zambia, his compatriot Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho, who is also among the 12 applicants, was more circumspect in his comments and only said he has a lot of respect for Zambian football.