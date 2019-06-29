Who’s champ of champs?

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH a win for Zesco United will grant them a double for the season, Green Eagles players and coaches know victory in today’s match will make them heroes and guarantee them places in history.

A win for Aggrey Chiyangi and his men will not only be the first title for the Choma-based Zambia National Service-sponsored side, but they will also be the first team outside Lusaka, Copperbelt and Kabwe to win the Super Division title since the league started in 1962.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/