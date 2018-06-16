Who’re the notorious Tokota Boys?

CHARLES CHISALA, Lusaka

FOR all its notoriety the Tokota Boys is a relatively new gang.It only became known between 2016 and 2017.

The gang is believed to have been assembled in Kitwe’s New Ndeke Township by one Mwamba Siame, known by the moniker Mayweather, probably inspired by the United States-based boxing idol Floyd Mayweather Jr, who retired with an undefeated record of 50-0.

One of the boy’s neighbours said in an interview in Kitwe recently the gang seems to have broken away from the Bulangililo-based Sons of the Devil or SOD.

“The boy started organising his own gang when he was in Grade 9 at Nkana Secondary School in Nkana West,” he said.

“He recruited members from Nkana and Ndeke secondary schools using violence and intimidation, tactics he must have learned from Ba SOD,” the man said.

A teacher, who asked that his identity be withheld for security reasons, said efforts to help the boy reform had proved futile.

“We tried our best, but the boy was simply beyond help,” he said.

Mayweather is reported to have started exhibiting gangster behaviour as a pupil at Nkana Secondary School, where he was constantly a thorn in the flesh of authorities and fellow learners.

After passing to Grade 10, he did not go back to school but focused on consolidating the loose gang he had put together.

His neighbour surreptitiously showed this writer the house where the ruthless gangster lives in New Ndeke, a decent above-average affair indicative of a well-heeled family.

According to the residents, Mayweather and his cabal of thugs liked hanging out around Changachanga centre in New Ndeke during the day and in the evenings, although they were occasionally found in the neighbouring townships as well.

“During the day they will be idling around Changachanga in small groups while smoking dagga and drinking alcohol openly. They will stop a school boy or girl and ask ‘shaniko ka koini [how about a K1 coin]?’” said a resident.

“If he or she does not give them the money they will beat him or her brutally and grab whatever the child is carrying.”

The source said even if the victim obliged and gave the thugs the coin, they would accuse him or her of insulting them by offering them such a small amount.

Now all but a few of the outlaws are in hiding amid a police crackdown.

Mayweather is still on the run after narrowly slipping through the police dragnet.

The Tokota Boys’ method of recruiting new members is not any different from that of the SOD and akin gangs.

It targets vulnerable school boys and girls aged between 10 and 12 years.

The children are introduced to the abuse of cannabis and a highly potent mixture of a cough syrup called Benilyn, drugs used in psychiatry to calm violent or restless mental patients and junta (cane spirits packed in small bottles).

They call the addictive concoction ifinyelele (black ants).

The gang, whose membership is believed to be over 150, has converted a large number of teenagers, including pupils, into hard-core criminals.

Its vast territory spans across Old and New Ndeke, Ndeke Village, Robert, Mulenga, Chamboli, Wusakile, Luangwa, Mindolo, Kwacha, Kwacha East, Bulangililo and Kapoto townships.

Under Mayweather’s watch, it has committed heinous crimes including murder, aggravated robbery, rape, defilement and kidnapping.

Residents are disappointed that some parents have been defending the criminals and shielding them from the law.

“As at now, there is peace because of the recent arrests and intensified patrols by the police.

“But I feel police should take to task irresponsible parents who have been keeping these criminals in their homes,” a taxi driver, a resident of 20 years, said.

“They are accomplices because they knowingly and happily receive dirty money and goods from their children,” he said.

Perhaps the most chilling details came from a 17-year-old active Tokota Boy of New Ndeke.

The surprisingly soft-spoken and shy lad only agreed to be interviewed, at a fee, after two days of difficult negotiations with the help of a trusted intermediary.

The short interview is set in an empty, dimly lit night club in Miseshi Township shortly before noon.

In a subdued voice, the young gangster explains that when the gang manages to get a child hooked on ifinyelele and marijuana, they tattoo him or her as a mark of approval.

The initiate is then secretly taken blindfolded to a “powerful” witchdoctor, usually in Mulenga or Luangwa, to swear the oath of secrecy and allegiance to Mayweather.

“Ingánga nga yakukomo muti [when the witchdoctor administers charms on you] you swear the oath,” he says without looking up.

(Then the teen stands up, takes off his black T-shirt and displays scary tattoos on his arms, chest and back)

“What do they mean?” this writer asks.

“They are our identification mark. The other mark is the haircut, like the one I have [long hair on top of shaven sides]. We assault people and show no mercy so that we are respected and feared,” he says.

“Is it true that apart from beating them you also rob people and rape girls and women?” this writer asks.

“We need money and sex, boss,” he answers while staring at the floor.

He remains silent on whether he is ready to reform and go back to school.

The Tokota Boys’ wickedness knows no bounds. It extends even to funerals. Bereaved families were no longer able to mourn their loved ones in dignity for the morons would hijack the funerals.

During burial rites, for example, they would grab the shovels while liberally drinking junta and smoking.

Thirty to 40 intoxicated thugs, including girls, would raucously order masters of ceremony and preachers to be fast or they would start burying the coffin.

“Those boys and girls have no respect for anyone, including their own parents. When they arrive at the funeral house from the graveyard, they will violently grab all the nshima and relish even from elderly people and women.

“You will hear them saying ‘natulufyo muntu tulufye no bwali [we can’t afford to lose both the dead person and nshima]’,” one resident said.

If there is any attempt to stop them, they will smash up the whole place and leave with all the food, including plates and pots.

Like the SOD, the Tokota Boys are ruthless, often leaving their victims for dead.

Residents believe police would have crushed the gang and stopped its devilish activities had they not tolerated and befriended it.

Fortunately, its reign seems to have come to an end.