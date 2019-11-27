Wholesale portal targets small businesses

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

AS THE country’s business environment continues to blossom, a directory of wholesale suppliers has been established.

The directorate is designed to source tools to help find hundreds of pre-screened wholesalers, importers, distributors, drop-shippers, and manufacturers.

Promoters of the wholesaleZambia.com intend to make it the country’s leading business-to-business (B2B) directory of wholesale suppliers and products.

The firm's marketing liaison manager, Gershom Mbewe, said they have identified the need for establishing an e-commerce platform which will not only simplify the way of doing business but also a channel to drive traffic and