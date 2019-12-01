Who takes Milenge council elections?

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

THE die has been cast. Two political parties’ candidates participating in the December 5 Milenge polls are ready. Their candidates successfully filed nominations and are now sizing each other, promising the electorate of what they will do once voted into power.

Each one of them is bubbling with confidence of scooping the Milenge council chairperson election.

The ballot papers are already in the country. In short, everything is set.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has also warned against electoral violence ahead of this week’s by elections.

ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse says political parties should show leadership and ensure that peaceful elections take place in Milenge, Luapula province and in the five wards where elections are also taking place.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/