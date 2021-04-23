WHO says you can drink after jab

PRISCILLA MWILA,

MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

PEOPLE who take alcohol should not fear getting vaccinated against coronavirus because there is no scientific proof that they should abstain from the beverage for 45 days after being immunised. And Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has dispelled such reports, describing them as attempts to discourage people who drink from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Zambia Nathan Bakyaita said in an interview yesterday that after being vaccinated, people are free to moderately take alcohol, especially if they do not have side effects. Dr Bakyaita’s reaction comes in the wake of advice by an Indian expert, Sudarshan Ballal, that people should avoid taking alcoholic beverages for 45 days after CLICK TO READ MORE