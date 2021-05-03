WHO says vaccine lifespan is 6 months

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ALL coronavirus vaccines have a six-month lifespan and the AstraZeneca inoculation Zambia received on April 12 will expire on July 29 this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

In an interview, WHO representative in Zambia Nathan Bakyaita said there is no country which has received vaccines whose potency is less than six months.

Dr Bakyaita’s comment follows allegations by pharmacist Jerome Kanyika that Government accepted the AstraZeneca vaccine with a short lifespan than the recommended six months.

Zambia received 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine 18 days ago and so far, 26,580 people have been immunised against COVID-19.

Dr Bakyaita said deployment of vaccines is determined by response and acceptance of the medicines by citizens of a CLICK TO READ MORE