WHO says get Pfizer, other vaccines

PRISCILLA MWILA, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZAMBIANS should turn out in numbers and acquire the Pfizer and other vaccines because the country is still prone to a fourth wave.

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Zambia Nathan Bakyaita says the more people get vaccinated, the less chance of the virus spreading.

Dr Bakyaita said there has been a drop in adherence to preventive measures, a situation that has made the country vulnerable to a possible fourth wave.

"We can also look at the patterns we have had since COVID-19 came. The first wave came in June, July, August (2019). Second wave December, January to March (2020), third wave July and August (2020). It is predictable that the fourth wave will occur around the time the second wave took place