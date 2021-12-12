Who said nyaus are untouchable?

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

GULE Wamkulu is a highly secretive society whose masked members are not supposed to be known by non-members, but that did not apply when the nyau dancers, as the members are commonly known as, took to the witness box in court in a murder case. In Chipata High Court on Friday, one by one, the men gave away their identity before giving testimony as to what happened at their dambwe (shrine) leading to the death of Chipateni Soko, a 36-year-old nyau dancer of Vwala village in Chief Chikuwe's area of Kasenengwa district. Dambwe is a secret place, usually located near or within a cemetery, where the nyau dancers dwell, and where they keep their paraphernalia. Before the judge was Kazunga Phiri, a headman of Vwala village, and four other nyau dancers, who are facing one count of murder. The victim, Soko, was allegedly tortured after being accused of burning down the dambwe. Martin Phiri, who was at the dambwe when Soko was tortured, told the court last Tuesday that on September 18, 2020, one of the accused, Chisoni Phiri, tortured his fellow nyau with a burning log and inserted a small dry stick inside his manhood as way of punishing him for