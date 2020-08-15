Who makes Jonas Sakuwaha’s best 11?

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

THE end of the 2019/20 local season also spelt the end of Jonas Sakuwaha’s time on the field of play as a player.

Although he spent most of his playing time outside the country, Sakuwaha played for local sides Zesco United, Buildcon, Zamtel and Gomes before finally hanging up his boots.

Today, he shares his all-time best 11 on the local front.

GOALKEEPER – JACOB BANDA

Jacob has been at Zesco United since 2005 and Sakuwaha joined him there the following year Although the striker eventually left in 2009, the two would eventually share the dressing room five years later. Sakuwaha has nothing but good words for the Zesco United veteran goalkeeper.

“He has been a much flexible goalkeeper, goal positioning he is very good in goal,” he says.

RIGHT BACK – ROGERS KAMWANDI

Sakuwaha also lined up with Kamwandi who became a pillar at right back from Zesco United. The former Kalulushi Modern Stars, Nkana and Nchanga Rangers defender affectionately referred to as “Ty2” is noted by Sakuwaha for his strength at the back.

“Sometimes he would look wack but he is that serious player on the pitch,” he says. “He never wanted to be dribbled and he just wanted to be a defender.”

LEFT BACK – PATIENT MWEPU

The Congolese defender who also played for TP Mazembe before joining Buildcon may not be a common name for many who follow the Super Division. But at Buildcon, Sakuwaha notes him as being one of the best defenders he has played alongside with on the local scene.

“He was very a good leftback, he could go in front and back and strike although he was a defender,” he says.

CENTRE BACK – HICHANI HIMONDE

Himonde and Sakuwaha played together mostly at TP Mazembe where they spent three years together from 2010 to 2013. But it was at Zesco United where they first met in 2009, prior to Sakuwaha departing for Europe.

The two also shared the dressing room at the national team and also later at Zesco United in 2014.

“He was not so fast but the ball technique defensively was one of the good things I saw in him,” he says.

CENTREBACK – KUNDA MUSHOTA

Nicknamed “Chopper”, Mushota was known to be no-nonsense defender with a reputation for tackles during his playing days.

Currently with Zambia Army, Mushota represented Red Arrows, Zanaco and Zesco United where he carved his name among the best defenders in the league. Sakuwaha, who was with him in Ndola, picks him for a centre back position.

“He was a very serious player that he never wanted to be dribbled and he was a bit quicker than Hichani,” he says.

At Zesco, Mushota formed a defensive partnership with Himoonde.

HOLDING MIDFIELDER – KONDWANI MTONGA

Mtonga is arguably one of the most consistent and reliable defensive midfielders in the league and it is perhaps no surprise that Sakuwaha has picked him in that position as well.

The two shared the dressing room at Zesco United when Sakuwaha joined in 2006 and he points out unique attributes that have almost become ordinary to see from the veteran midfielder.

“He never loses possession, he can mark for you and he had ball control and was very intelligent,” he says.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDER – FIDEL BOSANJO

The former Nkana attacking midfielder who arrived at Kalampa from Congolese side Don Bosco also played with Sakuwaha before both were released by Buildcon in 2018.

“He is very good footballer, he could run and play as a defensive midfielder like Kondwani and could run up the field and come back,” he says. “His passes were always reliable.”

LEFT WINGER – JACKSON MWANZA

Sakuwaha and Mwanza both helped Zesco United to a League and Barclays Cup double in 2014. Mwanza was the top scorer with 17 goals that season. But more than his ability to put the ball behind the net, Sakuwaha credits his ability to play different positions on the field.

“He can be a striker, he can be a winger and in the midfield,” he says. “He has a good shot and can hold the ball as a striker.”

FORWARD – NICHOLAS ZULU

Zulu was ahead of Sakuwaha in years and experience at Zesco but he was able to see the quality.

“He has a big body and can get the ball at any level like Mbesuma,” he says. “He has too much strength, he can shoot and can head. He can also hold the ball for the midfielders.

“I played with Nicholas for two years and I think he failed to get there because he was a bit old, he just came a few times at the national team.”

LEFT WINGER – RAINFOLD KALABA

Before Kalaba moved to TP Mazembe, he carved his horn at Zesco United leading them to the league title in 2007 and 2008.

It was the kind of ability that saw him secure a move to Portuguese side Braga at the age of 21 and Sakuwaha who was his team mate at the time also regards him highly.

“He was a quick midfielder, very intelligent and never lost the ball,” he says. “He made triangular passes and very good with free kicks.”

FORWARD – JONAS SAKUWAHA

The former Zamtel, Lorient, Le Havre, and TP Mazembe striker gained fame in 2009 when he scored a hat trick in the CAF Champions League for Zesco United when they played Sudanese side El Marreikh.

He did not stay long after that as he got himself a move to France which unfortunately did not go according to plan.

“Speed was my strength and I was a good dribbler,” he says. “I can give killer passes and they can use me as a winger and a striker.”

SUBSTITUTE – LAZARUS KAMBOLE

Asked to name a player who would be in his place if not him, he points at Kambole.

“I played with him when I came on loan from TP Mazembe, he was on fire,” he says. “He is quick and he is very good and for me I love players that are fast.”

TEAM FORMATION

“It would be a 4-3-3 formation with one defensive midfielder who is Kondwani M’tonga and then attacking midfielders would be Rainfold and Bosanjo. Then Nicholas would be in the middle then me and Jackson beside him,” he says.

“The coach would be George Lwandamina and Wedson Nyirenda because we have been together fot a long time. We have been together at the national team.”

