Who joins Rhoda Njobvu?

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

AFTER several unsuccessful attempts, Zambian runners have another chance to qualify for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games when the All-Comers Meet is held at National Heroes Stadium. So far, the trials that have been held previously have only produced one person, Rhoda Njobvu, who has managed to qualify for Commonwealth Games in 200 metres but Zambia Athletics (ZA) is hoping that more runners can book their tickets at today’s championship. Obviously, eyes will be on top sprinter Sydney Siame, who is yet to secure his ticket for the Commonwealth Games. Siame has been Zambia’s top runner and won the country’s only gold medal at the 2019 Africa Games held in Morocco but of late his form has dipped.

Last month, ZA held an international All-Comers Meet which had runners from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana at the same venue but no Zambian runner managed to qualify for either the Commonwealth or the World Championship. Some of the runners bidding to join Njovu on the journey to the Commonwealth Games and other