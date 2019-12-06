Who gets what at the Ngoma Awards?

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AFTER a five-year hiatus and months of propping them, the National Arts Council (NAC)- organised Ngoma Awards are finally here.

Artists in various categories are expected to be honoured for their works tomorrow at the ceremony to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

As is the case with awards, the nominees raised debate with some questioning while so and so has been nominated why so and so have not.

Nothing unusual there, that is the norm with awards, whether voted for by the public or a specially selected jury.

But away from the nominees and eventual winners, focus and intrigue will be on whether anything has changed with the awards. Or indeed whether they are worth being called prestigious?

The jury is still out.

But first the nominees – those in contention for awards tomorrow CLICK TO READ MORE