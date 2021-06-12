Who exactly is down there?

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

KITWE United's fate has already been settled, so who is in danger of joining them? At the moment, Lumwana Radiants, NAPSA Stars, Indeni and Nkana and all the other teams below tenth are not yet safe.LUMWANA RADIANTS Last season, Lumwana Radiants secured their survival on the final day after the league was ended prematurely. With Nkwazi doing them a favour, their one-all draw against Zanaco at Sunset Stadium was enough to secure them another season in the top flight. Having won only once in five matches, they were perhaps fortunate that the league ended prematurely because of COVID-19 concerns. This season, however, the league will not be abruptly concluded, meaning they will have to negotiate their own survival. Despite having earned 33 points so far, they have performed worse than they did in the previous season. They have picked up only seven victories in 31 matches, compared to the eight they had collected in 27. Their fate this time around lies in Red Arrows (home), Indeni (away) and Green Eagles (home) if they are to survive. Fortunately for them, a win over fellow strugglers NAPSA Stars in their recent match did them some justice. But they need to win all the remaining matches if they are to survive. NAPSA STARS NAPSA Stars are probably