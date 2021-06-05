Who else is joining Blades?

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WITH one of the four available promotion slots to the Super League already taken by Konkola Blades, who did so with three games to spare, three other teams will be looking forward to follow suit sooner rather than later. Second-placed Kansanshi Dynamos will be confident of being among the three teams to follow suit. But they need to do their business starting with Nchanga Rangers today at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Kansanshi, who are also in the race to be crowned Eden University National Division One champions, will be looking at reducing the five-point lead being enjoyed by Blades. Kansanshi, who have won three, lost once and drawn twice in the last six games, have 57 points while leaders Blades have 62 points. Kansanshi coach John Munkonje says there is need for the team to get back to winning ways after recording draws in their last two games against promotions chasing side, City of Lusaka and Mufulira Wanderers, respectively. “Nchanga is a good team and it will be a tough match,” he said. “However, we need to start winning and keep an eye on Blades who are five points ahead of us.” Munkonje does not believe that the promotion of the Chililabombwe side does not put them under pressure to perform. “For us, we are taking each game as it comes and we shall surely get there also,” he said. As Kansanshi will be fighting to earn points, Blades will be away in Nchelenge to face Kashikishi Warriors who have found the going tough in the second tier of Zambian football. Blades assistant coach Lewington Mujembe said team has put behind their CLICK TO READ MORE