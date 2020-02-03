Who could prove value for money?

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

JUST like in Europe, Super Division teams were busy during the January transfer window trying to bolster their squad with new acquisitions.

Lusaka Dynamos talisman Chris Mugalu looked to be on his way out either to champions Zesco United or to a Premier Soccer League side in South Africa, but he stayed put.

However, there were a number of other high-profile moves, notably that of Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike to Zesco and Chipolopolo forward Tapson Kaseba to NAPSA Stars.

The January transfer window having closed on Friday with Nigerian striker Quadri Kola making a deadline day move from Zesco to Forest Rangers, Sports Mail looks at the players who moved earlier and look to be good value for money already CLICK TO READ MORE