Who could be Betty?

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

WHILE much of the focus and discussion has been about African Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou taking up the leading role of Kenneth Kaunda in the movie The Struggle, authored by Zambian filmmaker Frank Kasonde, the small matter of Betty Kaunda has almost been ignored.

But the Weekend Mail now understands that award-winning Zambian actress Cassie Kabwita is in the strong running to play the role of Mama Betty Kaunda.

King Cassie, as she is fondly called, is under consideration together with Hollywood actresses Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis as well as Nollywood royalty Genevieve Nnaji and South African actress Connie Ferguson.

While some have welcomed the idea of Hounsou, the Beninese actor who is also officially one of the executive producers of the film playing the role of Kaunda as they believe it give more visibility to the Zambian film industry on the international stage, others want to see local actresses also taking up CLICK TO READ MORE