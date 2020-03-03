White rhino killer awaits sentence

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A 37-YEAR-OLD truck driver has been convicted of dangerous driving which led to the death of two white rhinos in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park in Livingstone last week.

This is in a case Ashely Gumbo, of Zanimoune in Lusaka, was charged with dangerous driving.

On February 25 this year, Gumbo was accused of driving a Namibia-registered Scania truck on Nakatindi road recklessly, or at a speed, or in a manner which was dangerous to the public