White Knights in town

KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

EGYPTIAN giants Zamalek, who play Zesco United in Saturday’s third round CAF Champions League Group A match, arrived in Ndola yesterday with club president Mortada Mansour demanding three points off the Zambian champions.

But the five times African champions avoided speaking to the media on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, heeding Mansour's directive before they left Egypt.