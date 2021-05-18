Whistles against refs

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH the issue of poor officiating dominating conversations recently, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says they have taken note of the concerns from clubs and will be addressing the matter during the general meeting set for Lusaka this Saturday.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the joint capacity- building workshop with UEFA in Lusaka yesterday, Kamanga said FAZ will be engaging congress on Saturday to come up with resolutions that will help restore credibility in the game.

“I think refereeing is one of the issues we are bringing to the AGM this weekend because we have noted with a lot of concern the complaints that have been going on around the game but we hope it is a matter that we can get a resolution,” he added.

“We will make some proposals to congress on Saturday and hopefully from there we can move very quickly and ensure that the credibility of the game is restored and we move forward.”

Kamanga said FAZ still has plans to implement video assistant referee (VAR) as it seeks to bring technology in the