Which way Katuba?

JACK ZIMBA and PRISCILLA MWILA, Katuba

AFTER all the electioneering, political bashing and maligning – which is all part of the political game – today, it all comes down to the ballot as the people of Katuba vote for a new Member of Parliament in a by-election.

Although it's hard to put a finger on the pulse for the winner, one thing for sure is that it is a two-horse race pitting the ruling Patriotic Front against the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).