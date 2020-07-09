Which football coaches are available?

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE active coaches are relishing a return to action ahead of the resumption of the league after a three months break, clubless trainers will be on the lookout for an opportunity to return to management.

Owing to the enforced football lockdown the last three months, you will be forgiven to forget that the current campaign has been one where clubs have been trigger-happy in pulling the plug on their coaches.

Power Dynamos, Mufulira Wanderers, Kabwe Warriors, Nakambala Leopards and Zanaco, among others, have all discarded the coaches they started the season with.

But with only about 12 games left before the curtain draws on the season, sceptics may argue that no managerial changes may be expected for the remainder of the campaign.

However, anything is bound to happen.

During the break, unattached coaches Kelvin Kaindu and Elijah Chikwanda were lucky enough to find themselves jobs at Buildcon and