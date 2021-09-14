Where is free education?

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba is concerned about President Hakainde Hichilema’s silence on provision of free education, which he pledged during campaigns. Mr Kalaba says pronouncements by the head of State during his inaugural address to Parliament on Friday last week relating to bursaries sounded like departure from his promise on free education.

Addressing Parliament, President Hichilema assured Zambians that bursaries will only be given to deserving children and not those who can afford. The head of State said every deserving student will be offered an opportunity to education. “I am using English, I am saying children like mine do not need tax-payers education support but the children of the poor need that support,” Mr Hichilema said. Addressing a press briefing yesterday, Mr Kalaba said the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance administration will be given time to settle but their promises need to be actualised. “We have seen a toning down on the promise UPND made of providing free education from primary to university. But we will be patient, you cannot just wake up, marry a couple and start expecting to see a child after one week. We shall be patient,” Mr Kalaba said. He, however, is happy with President Hichilema’s commitment to reviewing the Public Order Act (POA), which CLICK TO READ MORE