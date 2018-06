JACK ZIMBA and CATHRINE MUMBA, Lusaka

“DUTY calls, I have to go,” says Staff Sergeant Diana Miyola after a farewell parade at Arakan Barracks.The 35-year-old wife and mother is one of 930 troops being deployed to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The troops leave for CAR in two batches, beginning today.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/