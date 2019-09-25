Where do we anchor our growth?

Analysis: ABDON YEZI

GOVERNMENT should seriously consider exploring short-term prospects to reduce the impact of the energy crisis on the citizens.

It has to do with enabling citizens to access power batteries/ invertors (whether solar or rechargeable with the minimal ZESCO power connection) that would store energy, especially for lighting. This is particularly true for those that live in the urban areas.

Electricity blackouts are affecting their lives much more psychologically than ever before. From a very rudimentary perspective, ZESCO has an elaborate database of its users, from which it can determine and project its consumer base.

Some of the clients are in working position, or indeed, their payment for services is consistent. Let us say, for arguments sake, ZESCO supplied households with power storage back-up facilities which can be paid by users through their monthly billing system over a period of time, wouldn't that work out?