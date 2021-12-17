Where do Mapatizya emeralds end up?

ALVIN CHIINGA, Mapatizya

MAPATIZYA may have earned itself a bad name due to politics in the past: The Mapatizya Formula. But by and large, this area is well known for its amethyst, which has been mined for decades. Amethyst is a semi-precious metal. Some local people say mining has been going on for more than 60 years now in the area. Whatever the period this mining has been taking place, what is true is that Mapatizya itself and the road leading to this mineral-rich outpost have been neglected over the years by successive governments. The question villagers that live in this area ask is: where does Mapatizya’s mineral wealth end up and who benefits? This is because to date Mapatizya is still reeling in abject poverty. The 110 kilometres gravel road that leads to this mine is deplorable, usually impassable, during the rainy season as some bridges get washed away. It’s a perennial hurdle.

At an area called Kabanga, along the road to Mapatizya, a villager, Solomon Kajulu, bemoans the reluctance by previous governments who neglected the road, leaving it in a dire situation especially during the rainy season.

“It’s sickening that this is where emeralds are mined for export, yet the road, which is used to transport these minerals, is not even tarred,” Mr Kajulu said. Mapatizya is predominantly a farming community though mining has over the years taken centre stage in the area mainly at a small scale. Kariba Minerals Company is one of the firms that have been mining for years in Mapatizya, though under CLICK TO READ MORE