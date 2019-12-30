Where are the good public service workers?

PRISCILLA MWILA and ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

THE money which will be raised from the reduction from President Edgar Lungu’s salary and that of senior government officials should be channelled to social services for Zambians to fully benefit from it.

Economics Association of Zambia president Lubinda Habazoka said in an interview yesterday that the money which will be handled by Ministry of Finance should be invested in areas which citizens will directly benefit from.