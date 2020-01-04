When Tuku, Brian Chilala, Auntie Dot died

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE entertainment industry was in mourning last year following the death of some legendary figures including Oliver Mtukudzi, Dorothy Masuka and Brian Chilala among others.

In this review of 2019, the Weekend Mail goes back to the tributes that were paid to these large-than-life entertainers as well as other stories that were published in-between periods of mourning.

Shakarongo’s tribute to Tuku

I first met Oliver Mtukudzi around 1981 when I was general secretary for the then Zambia Union of Musicians (ZUM), the forerunner to the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM).

Tuku, as he is fondly called, had come to Zambia with his manager to arrange for a concert here in Lusaka in the Mulungushi International Conference Centre. At that time, he was less known here in Zambia. But I did not hesitate as general secretary to accept his request, and I swiftly granted him clearance.

And a month later, he was back with his band although the show was not as well attended as he had anticipated. Nonetheless, it was a great show, and that was the beginning of his many trips to Zambia which he later declared as his second home.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/