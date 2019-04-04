When tradition meets modernity

M’ZIZI KANTINI, Lusaka

IN THE run-up to the 2019 Nc’wala ceremony, Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV barred Ngoni women from participating in the ceremony bare-breasted.

Chief Mpezeni ordered that Ngoni women should instead wear bras to hide their breasts. Thus, during the actual ceremony, Ngoni women were seen clad in all manner of bras, blouses and T-shirts to cover their breasts.

The bare breasts have historically been part of the procession of the Mgubo dance performed by Manina – elderly women – during Nc’wala. The Mgubo is a victory dance performed with dirges that narrate the victories and losses of the Ngoni people as they battled with both human and natural adversities during their great trek from KwaZulu Natal in South Africa to Chipata.

While the dance in general has not attracted any criticism, the display of breasts by Ngoni women during the procession has been a source of discomfort over the years from certain sections of society.

Critic s have argued that the display of breasts at the Nc'wala ceremony is an immoral indictment on Ngoni culture.