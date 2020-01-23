When serial rapist settles incognito

Gender Focus with EMELDA MWITWA

A LOT has been said about the horrifying effect of sexual abuse on children, but meeting with victims of child rape kind of gives you a sad reality of the scourge.

Analysing statistics of child defilement from the police is different from coming face to face with children who have been sexually molested.

These are little ones who are too young to understand their fate, yet they are in danger of having been infected with HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

That’s the encounter I had last Saturday with two young siblings who had been rushed to the hospital for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for the prevention of HIV infection.

The two were also doing medical tests that police needed to build up a case against a man who allegedly defiled them, including five other children in their neighbourhood.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/