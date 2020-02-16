When persistence pays off

HOW WE MET with ALVIN CHIINGA

Lusaka

IT was not an issue of love at first sight. He proposed a myriad times and she played the hard to get game. He never relented.

This is the love story behind two love birds in the names of Sarah and Davison Mung’andu.

Mr Mung’andu is Chama South member of Parliament.

He used to see her as a young girl in her teens playing with friends in Mtendere Township. She was in Grade Seven and he was in Grade 10 at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone.

At first, she played hard to get but his persistence paid off and 13 years down the line, the couple is blessed with CLICK TO READ MORE