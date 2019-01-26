When parents used to cook

DANIEL SIKAZWE, Lusaka

DIANA Malata is worried that a debilitating habit of food preparation has crept into virtually every Zambian home, threatening the future of the country.

Diana is sixty-five-years old. She lives in a peri-urban area of Lusaka. In her relatively long life of parenting, Diana has seen an evolution in parenting. She recalls a time when parents cooked – painstakingly boiling food and adding a variety of natural ingredients.

Today, she says, one can count with their fingers the number of parents that can cook the good old nutritious way. She asserts that homes are full of frying freaks.

“The difference between the past and the present is that in the past mothers cooked food. Today, mothers fry foods. For every meal, there is lots of frying – too much cooking oil,” Diana says as she stands on her small farm holding in Kasisi, a region just over 15 kilometres east of Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/