When myths, culture block HIV fight

Analysis: MARGARET CHISANGA

COMMON traits in culture and traditional practice across the 72 tribes of Zambia include a belief in the power of ancestral spirits and an acceptance that the man of the house should have the last word in decision-making.

Though varying in the degrees of belief, most traditional systems have deep reverence for words attributed to ancestral powers and will usually obey without question any instructions arising from such encounters.

However, while most traditions and culture are enshrined in deep and consistent wisdom aimed at preserving a unique way of life, it would seem some beliefs have failed in response to new phenomenal such as the onset of HIV and how community members can best survive it.

Against that background, one of the best ways to communicate issues of HIV preventive action is the use of trained community lay counsellors (CHiPS) who have a unique set of skills in understanding the layout and habits of a target community, especially if they are already members of the same neighbourhood.

This was brought into perspective during a recent Zambia Aids-Related Tuberculosis (Zambart) workshop in Lusaka dubbed ‘The PopART for youth (P-ART-Y) study dissemination and lessons learned from the implementation of the HPTN 071 PopART intervention’.

The PopART research study was carried out in Zambia and South Africa to determine whether offering a combined package of HIV prevention interventions to a community will help to reduce HIV transmission better than the standard methods that are being offered today.

PopART offers everyone in the community an opportunity to test for HIV, and start antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) as soon as possible for those who test positive. Those who test negative are offered preventive measures such as counselling on condom use, voluntary male circumcision, screening and referrals for sexually transmitted infections.

The study made an observation that CHiPs play a vital role in wider HIV prevention approaches, as they are respected among community members and have a way to help people understand the need for testing, counselling and treatment.

The CHiPs can be easily accepted by community members, who may otherwise be wary of the uniformed medical personnel with an air of authority from their white uniforms and gowns, which in some instances alienates them from the local community.

During the sharing of personnel experiences and observations from the study, a community lay counsellor highlighted some of the ways in which tradition, culture and power struggles can affect the community’s response to HIV testing and preventive action.

She said that during community visits, some people would disclose that they preferred herbal medicine provided by traditional healers, or faith healing or, indeed, the advice of local religious leaders. It was learnt that CHiPs were at times referred to as satanists in search of blood, when it was learnt they were offering instant HIV testing.

The CHiPs thus had to take more time to patiently explain their role over several meetings with different groupings of the community to gain the members of the community’s support and agree to test.

The topic of HIV brings with it reference to sex, sexual practice, sexual partners, and sexual behaviours, which in themselves are considered taboo to discuss in public, let alone to discuss with someone younger, and that sometimes happens when the trained medical personnel is younger than the patient. It was thus important for CHiPs to understand particular community layouts, and pair themselves in a manner that would be agreeable in the prevailing situation, so as to create a comfortable environment before venturing into ‘sex’ talk.

In some instances where the man has the final say in issues, it emerged that some wives or partners were disadvantaged when it came to decision-making in respect of their own health, as husbands would dictate what happens in the household. This resulted in some women hiding their HIV status from their husbands for fear of being divorced.

Men also had a way of being absent from talks, sometimes out working, sometimes deliberately sliding off to the nearest social centre, and so the CHiPs had to adapt by merging into community actions and following the men. This gained them respect in the community, and talks were held from taxi ranks, market stores and social gatherings.

In time, after understanding the CHiPs’ teaching and the importance of preventive actions, it was easier for community members to ask for condoms, even developing a community code name for them by referring to them as ‘sweets’.

The study was able to register success in community response because of this integration CHiPs, pointing to a need for more of such interventions at national level.

As the fight against HIV continues, it is best that civil society organisations and government departments in the health sector enhance the use of unique skills that CHiPs have in bridging the knowledge gap and ensuring more people agree to testing and treatment recommendations.

The author is Zambia Daily Mail senior sub-editor.