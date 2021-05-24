When Mapoma was awarded order of the Eagle

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

LAST year as the country commemorated Africa Freedom Day, President Edgar Lungu bestowed the Order of the Eagle of Zambia, Second Division, on James Mapoma for his immense contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and governance.

Now called Africa Day, the day is observed as an annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

Mr Mapoma deserved this honour following a lengthy career in the civil service, where he rose through the ranks until he headed government institutions and ministries, and carried out diplomatic duties.

In an interview at his home in Roma Township, where he has lived for over 60 years, Mr Mapoma, now aged 96, shared some memories of his long illustrious career as a public service worker and diplomat, and the country’s contribution to the liberation of other African countries in the region.

As one of the country’s first highly-educated citizens, Mr Mapoma worked for 14 years under the British colonial rule and served in various positions for another 28 years after Zambia gained independence.

He served as director-general of the Zambia Industrial and Mining Corporation (ZIMCO) under the Kenneth Kaunda-led UNIP government, permanent secretary and four times as a minister.

He said soon after the country gained independence, Dr Kaunda embarked on a journey to develop the country’s economy, and Mr Mapoma was soon entrusted with some key tasks.

In 1968, he was appointed director of ZIMCO, which was formed as an umbrella body that guided all the industries and companies.

“At first we avoided getting the mining companies because we did not have the knowledge, but in 1969 we took over the mines and I became the director of the two major companies, with President Kaunda being the chairman,” Mr Mapoma recalls.

He said the top priority was on building schools, clinics, roads, bridges and strengthening agricultural cooperatives.

Mr Mapoma recalls aiding South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) leaders, who had a party information office located near his house in Roma.

As the region’s liberation centre, several figures who went on to become presidents and top government leaders in South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were educated and stayed in Zambia.

Mr Mapoma said as a result of hosting liberation movements, Zambia was in the firing line and suffered reprisal attacks that led to a huge loss of life and property. In the 1970s the country’s economy was affected because it hosted liberation movements for southern Africa.

“Zambia was free, but not economically free. We could not trade or grow our economy because our neighbours were still under colonial rule. That pushed us to accommodate our fellow Africans and helped the fight,” he said.

The Frontline States (FLS) was an alliance of the independent countries of southern Africa that was established in 1975 under the auspices of pan-Africanist leaders such as Dr Kaunda, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Augustinho Neto of Angola, Samora Machel of Mozambique and Sir Seretse Khama of Botswana.

Mr Mapoma and other leaders under President Kaunda provided invaluable materials and logistical, diplomatic and political support to nationalist movements fighting for the independence of Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), South West Africa (Namibia), and South Africa under the apartheid regime.

“What happened at that time is that most of the political parties around us in the region had established their own headquarters in Zambia because Zambia was free. It became a hideout, but that really hardened our economy,” he said.

Mr Mapoma shared that colonial masters did not like the support Zambia was giving to its unliberated neighbours. Therefore, the country was under attack.

He said South African colonial masters started training Zambian rebels to fight the Zambian government and mounted a series of bomb attacks on ANC members in Lusaka.

“Some people from ANC used to come right here at my house to spend nights. I would hide them in my house and give them food in my own capacity. Bullets would fall right in my yard,” he said.

“It was not just me, even just ordinary people in the villages would accommodate the refugees; it was upon every Zambian to help our friends. Zambians were united in fighting for liberation,” he said.

Mr Mapoma said it was necessary to be involved in the fight as it was the only way to ensure a growth in the regional economic sectors through trade.

“They destroyed routes so we could not transport our oil or copper to any sea port. It was bad. We were the only peaceful country in the region, and for us to get back to our good economy, we allowed our neighbours to establish their headquarters here,” he said.

He said Zambia further took its reactions to the United Nations as help was needed in the region.

“The UN’s Security Council condemned the colonial masters. In that same year the UN recognised that Zambia had more refugees than any country around us,” he said.

Mr Mapoma also recalls a bombing on newly-constructed infrastructures such as bridges connecting Zambia to Zimbabwe and another bridge in Kasama.

“Our own people were affected. I remember in Lusaka West people were bombed and I was at UTH (University Teaching Hospital) when bodies were being transported in ambulances. By that time I was working as a permanent secretary,” he said.

“The sacrifice that Zambia did on the liberation of Africa is enormous. That is why after the Africa liberations, these countries that surround us call Zambia their second home. It is a period which should be recognized. We are only free because our neighbours are,” he said.

Mr Mapoma recalled that in February 1990, when Mandela was released from prison, he came to Zambia to meet members of the ANC’s national executive committee for the first time.

“Two weeks after his release from prison, Mandela embarked on an 18-day foreign tour to thank the countries that had supported the ANC during the struggle against apartheid. His first stop was Zambia and we were happy to see him,” he said.

He said for 30 years, Lusaka was the headquarters of ANC.

“It was here that the long-suffering Oliver Tambo directed the movement’s affairs. The house where Tambo stayed in Avondale Township is now a national monument, unveiled by President Jacob Zuma on a state visit to Zambia in 2017,” he said.

Mr Mapoma served under Dr Kaunda for many years. He resigned from Government when Frederick Chiluba took over from Dr Kaunda.

At the time Zambia was returning to multi-partism in 1991, Mr Mapoma had been serving as private secretary to President Kaunda since 1986.

When the MMD government took over the reins of power in 1991, Mr Mapoma continued reporting for work at State House until 1992, when he resigned.

“Kaunda is so dear to me, we went to the same school at Munali Boys, I was under his custody because he was my prefect, our friendship started from there. That is why when Chiluba took over, I resigned,” he said.

As minister of Power, Transport and Works, Mr Mapoma spearheaded big construction projects in the country which included the construction of Mulungushi Village Complex in Lusaka, Taj Pamodzi Hotel, Parliament Building and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (then Lusaka International Airport).

It was also during his time that the construction of UTH was initiated. Apart from that, he signed the agreement with the Tanzanian and Chinese governments that culminated into the construction of the TAZARA railway line.

The other ministerial positions that Mr Mapoma held under the Kaunda era were Mines, Commerce, Industry and Foreign, Trade and Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism.

He later served as ambassador of Zambia to Italy, Malta and Turkey.

Right now Mr Mapoma’s wish is to see a Zambian youth running with the slogan ‘One Zambia, One Nation’, and the country full of peace, without tribalism and racism.

Another thing he is looking forward to is to meet his dear friend, Kenneth Kaunda, again, especially on Africa Day tomorrow.

“I ring him and we talk on phone. It has been long since I saw him and every time we meet we remember so many things together. He is a friend dear to me, but time and age has separated us.”

“On his birthday I [called him] but his phone was busy, seems he was getting a lot of calls from his family. I really wanted to see him. If I had my own car I was going to drive myself to his home,” he said.