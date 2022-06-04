When landlord screams ‘eviction’

IF you have ever lived in one of the sprawling townships surrounding Lusaka Central Business district, you are bound to have heard of several interesting, if not downright hilarious, ways tenants have been evicted from rented property. Or maybe even witnessed a high tempo argument between a landlord and tenant, or even among a team of tenants, where the property is shared by the landlord and several tenants. And these arguments culminated in the landlord screaming ‘eviction notices’ to the brawling tenants. In some instances, the reasons can border on being suspicious or down right funny, for example where a young man is evicted on the basis that the landlord is uncomfortable with the number of females visiting him, or the clothes they wear, or stranger still, the social company they hang around with. However, the major reasons landlords decide to part ways with their tenants range from failure by the tenant to keep the property grounds in a tidy manner, to causing serious damage to property. But the very most common occurs when the tenant misses out on a number of rentals. Granted, most township landlords are open to discussions, as was witnessed at the height of the COVID-19, when most tenants faced financial challenges and the very open possibility of being evicted. Many landlords waived some month’s rentals, or even refrained from increasing for a couple of months until the situation normalised and people could pay normally. However, when a contract is available between the landlord and the client, it will clearly state the conditions under which an eviction can be conducted.

And this is really the core of this week’s column, that the landlord prepare a contract to determine the boundaries of the tenancy agreement, and the tenant agree by those suggested conditions. Otherwise, arguments and random evictions, or even clients dissapeearing in the dead of night, leaving a couple of months rentals unpaid, will be the norm in the townships.

Below is an extract from an article by Ann O’Connell giving an overview of the eviction process, including the termination notices required for different situations. These are not drawn from the Zambian context, but are rather used here to help some landlords and tenants as they prepare contracts.

Evictions work: Rules for landlords and property managers

A landlord cannot begin an eviction lawsuit without first legally terminating the tenancy. To legally terminate a tenancy, the landlord must give the tenant written notice. If the tenant doesn’t move (or fix the problem that prompted the termination—for example, by paying the rent), the landlord can then evict.

Notices for termination with cause

Although terminology varies somewhat, when landlords have a reason (cause) for wanting a tenant out, they can use one of three types of termination notices:

• Pay rent or quit notices, which landlords typically use when the tenant has not paid the rent. They give the tenant a few days (three to five in most states) to pay the rent or move out (“quit”).

• Cure or quit notices, which landlords typically give after a tenant violates a term or condition of the lease or rental agreement, such as a requirement to refrain from making excessive noise. Usually, the tenant has a set amount of time in which to correct, or “cure”, the violation. A tenant who fails to do so must move or face the possibility of an eviction lawsuit.

• Unconditional quit notices, which are the harshest of all. These order the tenant to move out with no chance to pay the rent or correct a lease or rental agreement violation. In most cases, unconditional quit notices are allowed only when the tenant has:

• repeatedly violated a significant lease or rental agreement clause

• been late with the rent on more than one occasion

• seriously damaged the premises, or engaged in serious illegal activity, such as drug dealing on the premises.

Happy building!

msamulela@yahoo.com