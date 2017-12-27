When is Catherine retiring?

Dear editor,

WHEN Catherine Phiri rose to fame in 2013 as a budding young boxer, Chris Malunga, the Oriental Stables manager promised to take her back to school until she completed her grade 12.

True to his words, Catherine (right) went back to the classroom as champion. To this, I salute Mr Malunga for a job well done.

It is thus said that speakers often forget what they say, and listeners always remember what they listen to.

In this vain, Malunga promised the boxing world that Catherine would retire from boxing in 2017, but so far no one is speaking of her retirement.

On the last day of 2017, she will be in the ring for a bantamweight elimination fight, will this be her last fight?

I can only wish all the boxers the best of luck as they battle it out at Government Complex. Guys, we love thee!

CHAKWIYA BORNFACE

Chongwe