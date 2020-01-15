When flooding is still a menace in 21st century

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

IT IS rainy season and the country is experiencing floods.

Mambwe district in Eastern Province experienced a heavy downpour a fortnight ago which led to the displacement of several families.

Lusaka, the capital city has not been spared from the flooding as roads such as Great East Road around the Mumana Pleasure Resort being affected, so were some houses in Kaunda Square and Chainama residential areas submerged.

Flooding is traumatising and victims feel so helpless. Yet, we all know that come November, the rains will be with us.

Heavy rains mean that there is a likelihood of water levels rising and some areas getting washed away.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/