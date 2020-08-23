When fast money beats creativity

ORDINARILY, to most Lusaka youths and many in pre-urban areas, metal from end-of-use equipment is collected and sold as scrap to metal dealers found trading around their townships, but for Boyd Bishonga, a resident of Chipata Maplot, the items are resources for making his art works.

The 2019 Ngoma Awards nominee transforms found scrap metals into admirable art pieces.

Boyd, who recently impressed 37D Gallery in Kabulonga with his creations, is currently working from a makeshift studio in Kabanana Site and Service for him to feature in forthcoming exhibitions.

It is an exciting development for an artist who just recently surfaced on the Zambian art scene to exhibit with a celebrated gallery like 37D. However, Boyd’s creative morale has been dampened by some unscrupulous individuals who broke into his studio and snatched one of his work-in-progress pieces.

Working on a tip-off from the neighbours, three suspects were apprehended for the theft of the art work, but efforts to retrieve it from the scrap metal dealer, where they had sold it proved futile for it had already being transported to some named steel foundry in Kafue.

The trio sold the art piece as scrap for K8, something that baffled the artist. Boyd found it surprising adding that the 1.5 metre piece he had dubbed the “The Dragon Fly” and was destined for exhibition at 37D Gallery with a price tag of K5,000 could fetch that low.

On the stolen piece, Boyd had already invested his aesthetic skill, spent money on hiring of the welding machine, buying the wielding rods and electricity to create it that far.

The suspects who were reported to Chipata Police Post, have since admitted to have committed the crime and have been tasked to pay the artist K 500 to enable him re- build another piece. (But again no any piece is the same)

Boyd finds the stealing of his artwork retrogressive, especially that the piece was literally given away to the scrap metal dealer. He has since called for the education of communities on the importance of art.

“There is need to educate society about the importance of art, it is lack of knowledge which is making people to behave the way those guys did,” he says. “It was better robbing me of the piece and selling it as an artwork, but selling it as scrap is very demeaning not only to me as an individual but the entire art fraternity.

“I was actually willing to buy it off from them or the scrap yard, because I already had some sentimental attachment to it through the creative process. Besides, finding the material for my art pieces is not always easy.”

Boyd is gradually establishing his trademark on the Zambian art scene with unique creation of sculpture from found materials. His artworks made from discarded electronic components caught the attention of the 2019 Ngoma Awards judges and was among the three nominees in the artisan category.

Meanwhile, the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC0 is receiving applications to empower artists from the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme. This development will off course steer the arts and enable artists to among other things acquire secure studios.

