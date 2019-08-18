When DNA fails to settle baby-swap

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

JET Mwanatuba stood quietly in the corner of a court building at the Kabwe Magistrate Court. She seemed in deep thought and almost in tears.

The 22-year-old first-time mother watched as other mothers came out of the courtroom happy with the ruling by the resident magistrate Sibaleya Chikuba that they are biological mothers to the babies they delivered a few weeks earlier.

Carefully holding their month-old babies as though assuring the infants of their protection, the seven women trooped out of the court, some accompanied by their husbands and others by members of their families.

One woman believed to be a resident of Serenje, who is one of the women who gave birth to a male child, was not among them.

Like Jet, they gave birth on June 26 at Kabwe Central Hospital.