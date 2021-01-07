Wheat production hits 300,000 metric tonnes

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has posted an increase in wheat production to 300,000 metric tonnes annually from 60,000 metric tonnes in 2009 due to Government’s deliberate policy to halt imports that disadvantage the local industry.

In 2007, Government passed a statutory instrument (SI) to block imports of wheat and wheat products.

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) media liaison and public relations manager Calvin Kaleyi said the country has witnessed a steady increase in wheat production over the last 11 years.

“We have not done well in the past, but currently we have sufficient wheat and we are exporting. We started at 60,000 metric tonnes in 2009 before the SI was passed to block imports of wheat and wheat products.

“From then, we doubled production to 120,000, 130,000, increased to 250,000 metric tonnes and we have been producing to between 250,000 metric tonnes to CLICK TO READ MORE