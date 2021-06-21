ZAMBIA risks losing the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unless citizens change their mindset.

It is becoming clear that despite the cases rising sharply, the reaction from the citizenry is passive and at ‘business as usual’ mode.

As a result, owing to laxity in adherence to public health guidelines, especially in congregate settings, the country had in the 24 hours preceding yesterday recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths and new admissions being 49 and 2,060 respectively, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 129,033.

The cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,644.

This is evidence that the third wave is moving at an unprecedented pace.

This is because a month ago, the country was receiving very few patients in its health facilities. In fact, some isolation centres were even closed. Sadly and despite repeated warnings, Zambians dropped their collective guard.

Now, there are unprecedented higher numbers of COVID-19 admissions more than was seen during the two previous waves.

While the cold weather may be a contributor to the third wave as it may aid in the transmissions, the buck stops at the people for being care-free.

What’s wrong with us? It is clear most people had thrown caution to the wind and abandoned the five golden rules for preventing COVID-19.

Most people had stopped masking up, gatherings heightened without regards to health guidelines and people started travelling aimlessly.

Yet, the writing was on the wall about the third wave and there were several early warnings.

Instead, citizens went partying and generally people were so relaxed that they forgot about masks and their use, stopped washing their hands regularly with soap, never avoided crowded places such as weddings, funerals and social events, which have been described as super-spreaders.

Surprisingly, some churches were in the forefront of disregarding health guidelines by not caring whether their worshippers were masked up or not, whether they sanitised or not or whether they disinfected their premises before and after the services.

The start of the 2021 campaigns worsened the situation as parties went the whole hog in mobilising support for the August 12 general elections.

This was despite the advice given by health authorities.

The nation is now reaping from the consequences of such misbehaviour.

Hence, in the last 24 hours preceding yesterday Zambia has recorded the highest ever number of COVID-19 in-patients, new admissions and deaths.

It is a pity the number of severe patients and those requiring oxygen continue increasing daily. In fact, the most precious drug needed in the COVID-19 treatment facilities is medical oxygen.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary – technical services Kennedy Malama said yesterday that this situation is an indication that COVID-19 transmissions are still taking place at household, community and institutional levels countrywide mainly due to the general laxity in adhering to the public health measures with congregate settings and super-spreader activities still fuelling the situation.

Some of those testing positive may have contracted the infection days to few weeks ago but the symptoms are only manifesting now.

As long as the people’s behaviours at funerals, markets, public transport and in communities remain unguarded, the situation will keep getting worse.

It boggles the mind, for instance, why some bar owners are more interested in profit than lives. They are not satisfied that they have been allowed to operate from Friday to Sunday. They want their mass gatherings to be all week round.

That is being irresponsible. Let’s learn from other countries which had to take drastic measures first before being able to now open up social and economic activities.

Surely we don’t have to wait for an extreme situation before responding as required.

There is room for change for citizens to help Government manage this evolving epidemiological scenario.

Every citizen should get back to the basics: five golden rules that must be adhered to all the time and everywhere – masking up in public; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently or use hand sanitiser; avoiding crowded places and stay at home; and seeking medical attention early if symptomatic.