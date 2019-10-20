What’s wrong with our flag, is there justified need to change it?

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ON THE wall of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross hangs an old Zambian flag. It is the very flag that was consecrated on October 25, 1964 for the newly-born nation.

It is still in one piece, just faded.

The Zambian flag was designed by Gabriel Ellison, who was an accomplished artist.

She was of Canadian descent, but was born in Northern Rhodesia in 1930, and died in July 2017, aged 87.

Just before Northern Rhodesia was granted independence in 1964 by Britain, Mrs Ellison was asked to design the national flag to replace the Union Jack.