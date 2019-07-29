What’s TAF about new HIV drug?

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

OSWARD Siame of Matero Township has been living with the HIV virus for over 15 years now.

When he first tested positive, the news came as a shock to him but following counselling, he has learnt to accept his status.

“Learning that one is HIV- positive can be one of the most difficult experiences one can go through in life,” Siame says. “It makes one feel scared, sad or even angry. [But] It has been an experience that I have come to accept and live with.”

Siame believes that being HIV-positive does not stop him from living a long, happy and fulfilling life. He says with the right treatment and support from family and friends, it is possible to live a fulfilling life.

From the time the HIV diagnoses came out positive, Siame has been on treatment and he says he has not experienced severe side-effects apart from vomiting during the initial stages of taking the drug.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/