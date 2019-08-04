What’s NAREP’s future?

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

IN 2010, Elias Chipimo Jr formed an opposition political party with the aim of promoting personal responsibility, economic development and social justice through value-based leadership.

He was young and visionary, and seemed to have a great appeal to the young generation. The party’s manifesto also promised a great future.

But almost 10 years since its founding, the National Restoration Party (NAREP) still has no representation in Parliament.

Mr Chipimo participated in the 2011 general elections as NAREP’s presidential candidate and came out fifth.

He also participated in the 2015 presidential by-elections and was seventh, out of 11 candidates.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/