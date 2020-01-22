What’s in store for rural areas?

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN RURAL Zambia, many people face the challenge of access to clean and safe drinking water. People walk long distances in search of water, while others resort to using shallow wells, which pose a danger to their health.

Sanitation, on the other hand, has remained very low in most rural areas. However, Government, in line with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which were introduced in 2000, has worked tirelessly to address the challenges of sanitation and ensure that people in rural areas have access to proper toilets.

In this last part of the interview, Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Dennis Wanchinga explains what Government has been doing to address the challenges of poor water supply and sanitation in rural areas. He also talks about what his ministry is doing to ensure that every Zambian has access to adequate water supply and sanitation in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six. SDG 6 requires United Nations member states to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.