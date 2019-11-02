What’s gone wrong with once mighty Mufulira Wanderers?

Dear editor,

AS MUFULIRA Wanderers supporters we are disappointed at the current performance of this great team. This team is losing at every game as if there are no sponsors.

The current club executive should be reprimanded for this shoddy performance.

Can Mopani Copper Mines come to the aid of this team in order to compete with other teams. Can the executive also look for better players, including the coach?

We also urge Kalusha Bwalya, Emmanuel Munaile, Evans Katebe and others to help this team improve performance.

It is regrettable that a team which produced great players globally could allow their team go down. Look at West African great footballers, they look after their former teams greatly.

JULIUS CHILUFYA K

Lusaka