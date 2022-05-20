What will $1.35bn look like?

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

WITHOUT doubt, the biggest takeaway for Zambia at the recently held 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, was the announcement by Canadian mining giant First Quantum Minerals (FQM) that it plans to invest US$1.35 billion on expansion projects in North-Western Province. FQM, which operates Kansanshi and Kalumbila Mines in North-Western Province, said its move was motivated by "renewed confidence" in the country's investment climate. The announcement by FQM comes at a time of heightened interest from foreign investors since the change of government that ushered in the new dawn government led by President Hakainde Hichilema. It also comes on the back of an ambitious target for the country to ramp up its copper production from the current 800,600 tonnes per annum to three million tonnes within the next decade, motivated by the growing demand of the red metal in the manufacture of electric vehicles. The country that is still reeling from economic malaise now seems to be back in business, and some are already predicting a new chapter for Zambia. British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley, commenting on the planned investment, said Zambia is likely to achieve its aim of increasing copper production by more than three-fold within 10 years if the new investments are anything to go by. "The announcements we have seen from a number of investors… are exciting," Mr Woolley said. "For example, the announcement by FQM that it is ready to inject an additional US$1.35 billion worth of capital into its operations in Kansanshi and Sentinel mines represents an exciting next chapter in the history of this country because there are a number of extractive mining firms." The FQM Trident project's US$1.35 billion capital expenditure package represents the largest investment in Zambia since the Sentinel project was approved in 2012. This investment is a step towards Zambia's aim to increase production of copper to three million tonnes per year within the next 10 years. The expansion project will allow Kansanshi Copper Mine to operate at an average annual output rate of 250,000 tonnes of copper, while Enterprise Nickel Project, when it hits full capacity, will become a global top 10 nickel mine and the