What to do when fans can’t come

ZIO MWALE, NDANGWA MWITTAH

Lusaka, Livingstone

THE outbreak of the coronavirus or Covid-19 late last year has had a cross-cutting impact on the entire globe, mostly changing the way people socialize.

The world as we knew it has changed for many people. For the artistes, there are no audiences to entertain, and they, too, have to stay at home.

But how exactly has the world changed for some big names in the entertainment business?

Wezi (Afro-pop singer)

“My world has changed in such a way that I have realised how all humans are practically linked in this physical world.

If something as fatal as the coronavirus disease can spread like this, I’m more certain now than ever before that love and kindness can spread throughout the world also and CLICK TO READ MORE