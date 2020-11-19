What secret lies in lemons?

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

WHO would have thought a lemon could one day be on high demand, scarce and fetch K6 each in markets on the Copperbelt?

Well, this is the reality. Lemons are on demand due to a yawning market in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Most lemon traders are heading to Kasumbalesa border post where the fruit is sought by Congolese.

In DRC, the citrus fruits are used in the cosmetic industry in the manufacture of lightening creams.

According to dermatologists, lemon juice has skin-bleaching agents which slow down the development of hyperactive melanocytes cells, which make the skin become dark.

This has pushed the demand for the fruit, which was once neglected by citrus growers.

Lemons are now on a demand, especially in Copperbelt towns.

In towns like Kitwe, Mufulira, Chingola and Kalulushi, the citrus fruit is scarce